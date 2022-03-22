DALLAS (KDAF) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, will bring a WWE-themed, delivery-only restaurant to the Dallas area just before WrestleMania 38 in April.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the world and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said Geoff Madding, Chief Growth Officer for Nextbite. “Whether you order WWE Smackadillas from the comfort of your couch or on your way home from WrestleMania, we look forward to amping up the total WWE experience with these delicious quesadillas for all the hungry fans in the Dallas area.”

The restaurant will be called WWE Smackadillas and is now available through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. This promotion will only be available through April 11.

In addition to WWE Smackadillas, Nextbite’s list of brands include George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz Khalifa.











