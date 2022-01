DALLAS (KDAF) — WWE has announced some big changes to this year’s WrestleMania, scheduled for April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium, elongating it from a two-day event to a week.

According to the WWE, the company is adding Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, a Superstore Axxess fan experience, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and an NXT Stand & Deliver event.

Officials say details such as timing and location will be released at a later date.