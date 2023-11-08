The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites 101 is finding different ways for Dallas singles to connect!

The social media brand will be hosting a speed dating event at Loro Eats on Nov. 14. The speed dating will begin at 7 p.m. and will go for over 75 minutes.

“We seriously hear all the time that people would like speed dating, so you’re not alone in wanting a stress-free, easygoing way to meet a possible match. Take a break from swiping right and see who you could have an “IRL” connection with,” Dallasites 101 said via their IG account.

Tickets are $30 per person with tickets running out fast for the event. There will be an equal number of girls and guys so it’s best to buy tickets in advance.