DALLAS (KDAF) — You can try dining in the dark at Dallas’ newest culinary experience.
“Ever wondered what it is like to eat in the dark? Dining in the Dark is a gastronomical experience that invites you to explore the full potential of your taste buds in a uniquely entertaining atmosphere. While blindfolded, you’ll enjoy delectable surprise dishes and feast on a curated 3-course meal without using your sight, thereby enhancing your other senses. Get your tickets to Dining in the Dark in Dallas now,” the website said.
Dining in the Dark is held at The Tower Club in Dallas.
It’s a true foodie experience that promises to enhance your senses by eliminating one of them — your eyesight!