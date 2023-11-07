The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can try dining in the dark at Dallas’ newest culinary experience.

“Ever wondered what it is like to eat in the dark? Dining in the Dark is a gastronomical experience that invites you to explore the full potential of your taste buds in a uniquely entertaining atmosphere. While blindfolded, you’ll enjoy delectable surprise dishes and feast on a curated 3-course meal without using your sight, thereby enhancing your other senses. Get your tickets to Dining in the Dark in Dallas now,” the website said.

Credit: Dining in the Dark

Dining in the Dark is held at The Tower Club in Dallas.

It’s a true foodie experience that promises to enhance your senses by eliminating one of them — your eyesight!