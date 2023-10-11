Get ready for a bone-chilling adventure through Dallas as we explore ghostly encounters and spooky history .

The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Of course, you may have explored a lot of what Dallas has to offer, but have you ever ventured to the great unknown? The supernatural parts of Dallas?

Yes, they do exist and you can take a tour with the I See Dallas Tour Company to explore the spirits that still inhabit Dallas.

Tours typically take 90 to 120 minutes and are meant for those ages ten and older. The Tour will explore some of the spookiest spots in Dallas and the stories behind them. Think you could handle the cold spots?

Check the different dates offered with I see Dalla Tour Company, here.