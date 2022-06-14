DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Pride Month and this house is getting into the Pride spirit.

According to the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page, there was a house rental in Killeen, Texas donning the signature pride rainbow.

Photos courtesy Zillow.

Does this look enticing to you? Well, unfortunately, this listing is off the market now, according to Zillow.

Zillow’s price history listed this rental’s price at $1,499 per month. Which, depending on who you talk to, doesn’t seem too bad in this current market.

This rental offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,050 square feet of space.

Though this house has a colorful outside the inside sports a modern color palette of white kitchen appliances and cabinets, gray counters and black accents. To see the listing yourself, click here.

