DALLAS (KDAF) — Unusual dining experiences keep people coming back for more.

For this one Texas restaurant, they cater to more than just food. Harvey Washbangers in College Station is not only an eatery but also a washeteria as well!

Credit: IG Harvey Washbangers

Ranked as the most unusual restaurant experience in Texas by Love Food, this washateria/eatery has kept its popularity due to its safeness and convenience. “We don’t mess around when it comes to laundry. Throw in a load, then skip on down the hallway to our restaurant to grab a beer and a bite to eat while you wait,” Harvey Washbangers said via their website.

It’s basically a one-stop shop! So whether you’re looking for your next wacky eating experience or even a place to do laundry, look no further than Harvey Washbangers next time you’re in College Station.

