How much do you love Subway's new deli heroes? Enough to change your first name to Subway and get them free for life?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, here’s some incentive if that didn’t sound appetizing enough, you will get free subways for the rest of your life.

This is serious, in fact, so serious that the sandwich chain made its own website called, “www.subwaynamechange.com”.

Subway has virtually thought of all the potential things that can happen to q potential winner. The food chain’s winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.

The website reads, ” How much do you love Subway’s new deli heroes? Enough to change your first name to Subway and get them free for life?”

Well, if it has intrigued you this far, you can apply for the Sweepstakes from Aug. 1 through Aug. 4. For more information about the contest, click here.