DALLAS (KDAF) — A Texas amusement park is now home to the world’s steepest dive coaster. Six Flags Fiest Texas in San Antonio is opening Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger this Saturday, July 30.

“The device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph,” as the website states.

Officials say this ride travels on more than 2,500 feet of track, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot drop and a high-speed spiral finale.

