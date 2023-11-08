The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The famous Von Erich family hits the big screen, as ‘The Iron Claw’ talks about the brothers who took the wrestling world by storm.

Zac Efron returns to the Hollywood screen as Kevin Von Erich. Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ Jeremy Allen White joins Efron as Kerry Von Erich, aka The Texas Tornado.

The Erichs are well known in Dallas for their wrestling empire. The name became even bigger after Kevin Von Erich became a one-time professional wrestling world heavyweight champion.

But the family also had its tragedy, and the film will speak on the world of wrestling in that era in the South.

The private premiere will be held at the Texas Theatre, however, it’s not open to the public. The movie will be in theaters across the states on Dec. 22.