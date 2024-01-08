(NewsNation) — Global optimism is on the upswing as 2024 begins, with 70% anticipating a better year than 2023, marking a 5% increase from 2022’s decade-low, according to an Ipsos survey.

However, economic concerns persist, with 70% expecting higher inflation and interest rates in their countries in 2024. Despite some positive signs, the long-term persistence of inflation and interest rates remains uncertain.

Public sentiment on artificial intelligence (AI) is divided, with 56% expecting positive outcomes such as AI-assisted medical practices, while 64% globally anticipate job losses due to AI. The balance between optimism and concern varies by region, with Asian countries such as China showing more optimism (74%) about AI creating new jobs, while Western countries such as the UK express higher concerns (65%) about job losses.

Social media usage sees a shift, with 41% expecting to use it less, a significant increase from 28% in 2019. This change coincides with the rise of TikTok and increasing awareness of the potential negative impact of social media on mental health.

Global uncertainty looms for 2024, with 35% believing former President Donald Trump will be re-elected in the 2024 U.S. presidential election and 31% expecting the war in Ukraine to end, down by 9% from the previous year.

Climate change emerges as a major concern, with an 81% global consensus expecting average temperatures to rise in 2024 and 71% anticipating more extreme weather events.

In the realm of geopolitics and post-COVID norms, 71% expect an increase in immigration, reflecting a consensus amid geopolitical upheavals and climate-induced displacements.

Additionally, 59% predict a return to office work, signaling a potential shift away from hybrid working arrangements.