DALLAS (KDAF) — Carhartt has been a household name with American families since the late eighties. The brand has also become very popular with a young base as well.

It has officially announced the opening of its new retail store in Fort Worth at Presidio Towne Center Crossing. This is the store’s 39th storefront in the nation and the second in Texas.

The new storefront follows the unveiling of its 1.2 million square foot distribution center in Fort Worth last month, as well as the opening of its first Texas location in Tyler.

“We are thrilled to add Fort Worth to our retail footprint to make Carhartt’s durable and versatile workwear easily available a thriving community of skilled trade workers in industries like oil, gas, manufacturing and construction,” said Mark Kastner, director of direct-to-consumer store strategy and experience at Carhartt. “With Fort Worth also the home of our newest distribution center and our second retail location in the state, we are pleased to expand our retail presence to meet the needs of hardworking Texans.”

The store’s hours will be as follows: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Carhartt and current retail locations, please visit stores.carhartt.com