DALLAS (KDAF) — It has been five months since Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, voted to form the first union in the company’s history and since then more locations have been following suit.

Now two Starbucks locations in North Texas have announced plans to unionize.

According to letters addressed to Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks, posted to the Twitter page SBWorkersUnited, workers at the Dallas location at Mockingbird Station and the location in Addison on Belt Line Road plan to unionize.

“We feel that this company has forgotten that it is built for and by people at some point. We find it difficult to represent this company everyday at work when we do not have the resources and labor to meet business demands or the wages to meet our basic needs as human beings,” Addison workers said in a letter posted by SBWorkersUnited.

To read the letters from workers in each location, click here.