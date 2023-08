Bark in the Park is a cute event for dog owners and their furry kiddos.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Calling all dog lovers, this event may peak some interest!

Back by popular demand, Old City Park is hosting Bark in the Park on June 29.

A cute event for dog owners and their furry kiddos filled with doggy art, food vendors (for owners and dogs) and more.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets are $10 for pets. Fill out this waiver to register your favorite pup for Bark in the Park!