DALLAS (KDAF) — Woof! It’s time for the doggies of Dallas to start getting pampered in style!

Dallas will be the next city Barkbus will serve with its luxury mobile dog grooming services.

The Southern California company has already hired groomers and a veteran leadership team. In Dallas, they’ll cover central and northern areas, Plano, and Frisco.

Jeff Safenowitz, CEO of Barkbus, shared, “We are thrilled to start serving dogs and pet parents in Dallas, a city already recognized by Mayor Eric Johnson and the Better Cities for Pets organization as a ‘pet-friendly city’.

“Our mission has always been to provide an unparalleled experience for the dogs in our care and to make dog-grooming appointments as seamless as possible for our customers.”

Customers can book appointments directly on the Barkbus website starting today.