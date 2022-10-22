DALLAS (KDAF) — Hey, you! It’s time to give your dog some extra love today and every day from here on out until the end of time.

Why? This is a silly question, but if you must know, it’s National Make A Dog’s Day on Saturday, October 22!

“This is a day to spread information about dogs’ importance in our lives and how much they can improve our days with love and loyalty. We also use this day to encourage people to adopt from shelters and provide a better life for at least one puppy. We mean the world for a dog, and it is time we ensure they get everything they deserve,” NationalToday said.

So, in order to give you a paw/hand, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for dog treats:

The Upper Paw – Deep Ellum

Uptown Pup – Uptown

Boo & Neo’s Gourmet Barkery – South Dallas

Hollywood Feed – Lakewood

Pet Supplies Plus – Oak Lawn

Pet Supermarket – Oak Lawn

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming – Plano

Trinity Haymarket – Design Ditrict

Abbie’s Dog House on Belmont – Lower Greenville