DALLAS (KDAF) — Women in Film Dallas will host a screening of the film “This Changes Everything” at the Texas Theater on March 29 in honor of International Women’s History Month.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion talking about the themes of the film. “This Changes Everything” is a documentary that analyzes gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring recognizable actors and artists in the industry.

Officials say doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 6 p.m. If you cannot attend the screening, officials say to not be discouraged from coming to the panel discussion, which begins at 8 p.m. There will also be a cocktail hour in the lobby from 7 to 8 p.m.