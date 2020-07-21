Woman imprisoned for leaking government secrets has COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former government contractor serving a prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to leaking a classified report to a news organization has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reality Winner’s sister, Brittany Winner, tells the Daily Report on Monday that her sister said via email that she got postive test results. Reality Winner’s emergency appeal seeking a compassionate release is pending at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Brittany Winner said her sister doesn’t have symptoms.

Reality Winner worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia, when she printed a classified report and left the building with it. She is housed at the Federal Medical Center-Carswell in Fort Worth.