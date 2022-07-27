DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas Chinese restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend with a free-to-the-public event.

On Saturday, July 30, Wok Star Chinese will be hosting a celebration event at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 854 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say to be prepared for an afternoon filled with fresh, savory food, cultural dances.

There will also be happy hour specials following the celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will also enter a drawing with the chance of winning giveaway items, including free Wok Star for a year, gift cards and more.

Wok Star Chinese set up shop on Walnut Hill Lane around this time last year. The American-style eatery serves up flavorful dishes of modern, American-style Chinese cuisine.

“Growing up in Hong Kong led to my passion for creating cultural Chinese cuisine,” Chef Ping Lee, Executive Chef of Wok Star Restaurant, said in a news release. “For me, it’s not just about creating great-tasting food — it’s also about the connections made through the communal dining experience. My mission with Wok Star is to connect with each guest, making them feel as if they’re at home eating a homemade meal.”

For more information, click here.