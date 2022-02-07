DALLAS (KDAF) — Enjoy the fun of being a cat lover with The Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats.

The performers are a troupe of rescued house cats performing a one-of-a-kind, two-hour-long performance where they roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops and more.

They will be performing at the Texas Theatre and Stage West Theater from Feb. 16 to Feb. 25.

According to the website dfwchild.com, these performances began with Cheif Executive Human Samantha Martin, who began training animals at a young age. Through this traveling animal show, Martin has saved more than 320 cats and kittens.

