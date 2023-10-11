The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who says that you cant feel a little love during Halloween?

The Elna Experience: Phantom Gala is an unforrgettable Halloween experience that has a theme of a Gothic Wedding. The event will take place Oct. 28 at The Quixotic World Magical Event Space.

“Calling All Creatures of the Night! Adorn Yourself for the Pleasures of Vanity, Feasting, and Dance at Our Gothic Themed Halloween Gala,” the page mentions on their website.

The event will also be filled with burlesque dancers, live performances and supernatural dinners paired with frightful cocktails.

“This theme combines the enchantment of a Gothic wedding with the spookiness of Halloween. Think Victorian-inspired gowns, dapper suits, dramatic decor, and a love story that transcends time. It’s where love, mystery, and a supernatural allure converge. Dance the night away and prepare to be captivated by performances that will leave you spellbound,” the description said.

Find out more information and get your tickets here.