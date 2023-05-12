DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems like cauliflower is the new chicken at the popular fast food joint Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant announced earlier in the year that they would be testing a Chick-fil-A sandwich made entirely from the vegetable cauliflower. The rollout was made at select stores in Colorado, South carolina, and North Carolina.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Since its release, it has gotten a lot of praise. Fresh data shared by data company, Numerator via foodservice industry resource, Restaurant Business proves just that.

Sixty-eight percent said the sandwich exceeded their expectations and that they would purchase it again. Now, not everyone shared the same sentiments with 16 percent saying the sandwiches’ texture were “somewhat or much worse than expected,” Restaurant Business said.

Will you be looking out for this sandwich when it hits your neck of the woods?