DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports more counties have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory for North Texas. Accumulations of up to 1/2 inch of snow/sleet and a light glaze of ice are expected for the counties within the advisory.

Those counties as of Thursday afternoon are Bowie, Sherman, Paris, Denton, Greenville, Jacksboro, Cisco, Stephenville and Hamilton. NWS Fort Worth says roads and walkways could become slippery, hazardous travel is possible, especially with bridges and overpasses.

NWS Fort Worth also put out this update, “Locations expecting up to a 1/2 inch of snow/sleet have been expanded into western CTX and Northeastern NTX. Lessening accumulations and impacts are expected the further southeast/south you go, with only cold rain expected in the south.”

NWS Fort Worth

Along with those updates, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., counties in North and Central Texas will be under a wind advisory for Friday. “Sustained winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Secure any loose outdoor items and be cautious when driving high-profile vehicles!”

NWS Fort Worth