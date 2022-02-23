FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Watch for frozen bridges and overpasses: that is the message many city officials are stressing as winter weather conditions make their way into North Texas.
The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management has taken to Twitter with some winter weather safety tips in anticipation of this week’s colder climate.
Winter Weather Driving Safety Tips
- Leave additional time for travel
- Leave extra space in between you and the vehicle in front of you
- Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first
- Slow down and don’t overuse your brakes
- Don’t travel if you don’t need to
Winter Weather Safety Tips
- Conserve electricty in your home
- Stay indoors
- Be responsible in home heating
- Bring your pets inside and check on neighbors