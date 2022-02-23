FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Watch for frozen bridges and overpasses: that is the message many city officials are stressing as winter weather conditions make their way into North Texas.

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management has taken to Twitter with some winter weather safety tips in anticipation of this week’s colder climate.

Photo courtesy Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management.

Winter Weather Driving Safety Tips

Leave additional time for travel

Leave extra space in between you and the vehicle in front of you

Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first

Slow down and don’t overuse your brakes

Don’t travel if you don’t need to

Photo courtesy Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management

Winter Weather Safety Tips

Conserve electricty in your home

Stay indoors

Be responsible in home heating

Bring your pets inside and check on neighbors