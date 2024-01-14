DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas will see winter weather and hazardously cold temperatures from Sunday to Tuesday this week. Temps will drop as low as 10 degrees in some places, with additional potential for freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service reported, “The timing of wintry precipitation has been pushed slightly later and is now expected Sunday night through Monday. Amounts are still forecasted to remain relatively low. However, anything that falls will likely result in impacts given the very cold air that will already be in place. There is a medium to high chance of mostly snow near the Red River and a low to medium chance of a wintry mix or freezing rain elsewhere. Impacts to travel, power, and broken tree limbs are all possible with this event.”