DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is back in North Texas and on Thursday morning travel is considered hazardous as ice accumulation has popped up around the area. With that, another round of winter weather could make its way into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth reports a wintry mix of freezing rain and possibly light snow could impact the north and west areas of Dallas-Fort Worth. “Little to no accumulation is expected, but motorists should continue to exercise caution. Temperatures will rise above freezing regionwide by late morning, and rain will prevail Saturday afternoon and evening.”

The following is from NWS Fort Worth’s quick outlook for expected weather to end the week and the weekend for North Texas:

Wednesday will see light freezing rain/drizzle along with some sleet and the temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chill value in the teens.

Thursday will see heavier freezing rain and sleet with temps in the 20s and 30s with wind chill values in the teens.

Friday will bring rain and light wintry mix with temps ranging from the teens/20s into the 40s.

Saturday will bring light wintry mix then some rain with lows in the 20s/30 into the 40s.

Sunday will bring clear/milder skies with lows in the 20s/30s into the 50s.