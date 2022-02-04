DALLAS (KDAF) — Some good fun happening at a Dallas cul-de-sac on Friday morning to go along with the winter weather North Texas has seen to end the work week.

Jo Trivila shared some videos with KDAF of her daughter Kate, who just so happens to be a competitive figure skater, skating around their Dallas cul-de-sac.

You never know, if the Dallas Stars have any injuries down the stretch of their NHL season Kate might be looked at for a call-up! Thank you for sharing some good fun with us, Jo and Kate.