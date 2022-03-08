DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, here we go again. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas could be hit with some winter weather on Friday. Here’s what they know:

A strong system will move through the region late in the week.

Rain is expected to move into wintry mix.

Before the move from rain to wintry mix, freezing rain may occur.

NWS Fort Worth adds they’re less certain as of Tuesday morning, where and when the rain and snow transition line will occur; along with accumulations and impacts being possible but not for sure on where exactly it will take place. The best potential will be across the north and northwest.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says, “Precipitation chances will increase late Thursday night, following the passage of an unseasonably strong cold front. A wintry mix is possible across parts of North Texas on Friday. Accumulations of snow and sleet may occur in areas northwest of a Goldthwaite-DFW-Paris line.

“Cold rain is expected elsewhere. Precipitation will end from west to east by Friday afternoon, but some sleet may mix with the rain in areas east of the I-35 corridor during the afternoon hours before the precipitation comes to an end. The details regarding this event will become clearer as the event approaches. Continue to monitor the forecast this week!”