DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of North Texas from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday.

Winter precipitation, including sleet and snow, is possible along with some ice accumulation of a light glaze NWS Fort Worth says. North Texans should, “Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Continue to monitor the forecast updates!”

The center adds that the potential for winter weather for Friday will follow the passage of a strong cold front coming through the area. ” Precipitation will remain light, but it still could produce minor travel impacts for areas north of I- 20 and west of I-35. Even where winter precipitation does not occur, it will be bitterly cold as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and 30s and strong north winds develop behind the front.”

NWS Fort Worth

Saturday morning is still supposed to be unseasonably cold as low temps from Friday night will fall into the teens and 20s. NWS Fort Worth says, “North winds around 10 to 25 mph will result in wind chills mainly in the teens. Take precautions by avoiding extended time outside, dressing warmly if you have to get out, and protecting the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.”

NWS Fort Worth