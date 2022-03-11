DALLAS (KDAF) — The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended south and now includes the Metroplex, according to Oncor.

What’s the timing of the winter weather in North Texas on Friday?

Oncor says rain, sleet and snow will continue to fall on and off until 6 p.m. Light accumulations are possible, especially in Northern areas.

City of Dallas officials are urging drivers to use caution while driving and to stay warm. Parts of Dallas are seeing heavy traffic, specifically along State Highway 183 and Interstate 35E.

To stay up to date on current road conditions in your area, go to drivetexas.org.