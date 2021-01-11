Winter storm coats parts of Texas and other southern states

DALLAS (KDAF/AP) – A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, coating surfaces from Texas to Alabama early Monday.

The National Weather Service says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts Texas on Sunday.

In the Dallas area, we only saw about an inch. However, in areas like Stephenville, there was up to 8 inches.

Snowfall in West Texas and the Panhandle was heavier as the storm moved across the state.











Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

A light dusting is expected for areas of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. More than two dozen government offices in Louisiana will be closed Monday.

Some school districts in Alabama and Mississippi closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only.