DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday’s winter solstice will be one of the shortest days in Texas.

The winter solstice is an annual event that happens when the path of the sun is furthest south in the Northern hemisphere ( Dec. 21 or 22), according to Britannica. The change happens at 9:27 p.m. CST.

The solstice is known to symbolize the start of winter but it also means longer daylight!

Dallas-Fort Worth residents can expect longer times of daylight as we head into the new season. That means no more driving in the dark when you get off work at 5 p.m.!