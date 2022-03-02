DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is getting some international recognition in the theater world!

TheatreDNA has released its list of the Top Ten Chandeliers from Around the World, and they have given the #1 spot to Moody Chandelier from Winspear Opera House.

In a tweet, TheatreDNA said “We look at the biggest, heaviest, most opulent, and technically sophisticated chandeliers in the world. They span the globe and hang in every venue type imaginable. Watch our Top Ten to spot your well-known favorites and some surprising new gems.”

Their top ten list is as follows:

Moody Chandelier from Winspear Opera House (Dallas, TX) Paris Opera House (Paris, France) The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center (New York City, NY) The Duchess in the Rialto Theatre (Denison, TX) The Opera House at the Kennedy Center (Washington D.C.) Cosmos at the Stavros Niarchos Hall (Athens, Greece) The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque (Muscat, Oman) The Bolshoi Theatre (Moscow, Russia) The Gabriel (Versailles) Apple Tower Theatre (Los Angeles, California)

The AT&T Performing Arts Center acknowledged their win in a tweet, saying, “Excited to share that our very own Moody Chandelier in the #WinspearOperaHouse snagged the #1 spot for @TheatreDNA’s “Top Ten Chandeliers from Around the World.” ✨✨”

