DALLAS (KDAF) — As you very well know the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University just keep on winning and that seems to be the theme in the city of Fort Worth, just keep winning.

The Texas Lottery is seeing the theme live on as it reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in good ole Cowtown, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #FortWorth!”

The ticket was able to match all five of the November 14’s drawings winning numbers which were 3, 5, 9, 10, and 12.

It was sold at Stop N Save on Seminary Drive in Fort Worth; the ticket was not a Quick pick.