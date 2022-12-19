DALLAS (KDAF) — While it was a tough weekend of football for the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, there were plenty of Texas Lottery winners throughout the Lone Star State, so, that makes up for it, right?

The Texas Lottery reports three top prize $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets were sold in North, South, and Southeast Texas, “There were 3 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Crosby, #Richardson and #Edinburg!”

The Cash Five game saw three tickets match all five of the winning numbers from the December 17 drawing; those winning numbers were 5, 10, 20, 25, and 34.

Here is where the winning tickets were sold throughout Texas:

Stripes Store on Closner Boulevard in Edinburg – Quick Pick

Kroger on North Coit in Richardson – Quick Pick

Arlan’s Market – FM 2100 in Crosby – not a Quick Pick