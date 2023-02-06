DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a windy start to the week in North Texas before some midweek rain chances make their way into the region, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Warm, windy, and cloudy, that’s what North Texans can expect from the weather on Monday after having an icy start to February last week.

“A warm, windy, and cloudy Monday is in store for North and Central Texas. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds will prevail with speeds 15-25 mph and gusts up to around 35 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After a warm Monday, some midweek rain chances set in starting Tuesday morning which will continue throughout the entire day and into Wednesday morning.

The weather center said, “Increased rain chances will return to North and Central Texas Tuesday morning into Wednesday as an upper-level system and cold front enter the region. Heavy rainfall will be possible, primarily along and east of I-35. A few stronger storms will be possible across Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas