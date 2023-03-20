DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a windy, warm and humid start to the work week in North Texas after a cold weekend before a potentially stormy Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Monday will see increasing high clouds and the cloudiness will continue into the night and Tuesday as well.

“Only a slight warm up today into the 50s and lower 60s out west, as breezy south winds 15-20 mph keep a bit of a chill around. Look for windy and more humid conditions late tonight into Tuesday, as south winds 20-30 mph with gust up to 40 mph help draw Gulf moisture northward.

“Lows tonight will only into the mid 40s to lower 50s with low clouds and a few sprinkles late. Tuesday will be windy, humid, and much warmer with an upper disturbance generating a few showers north and east by afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s east to the middle 70s west. South winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will remain and keep the Gulf moisture flowing northward ahead of our later week system,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Carrying on from the start of the week, midweek and the weekend will be warm and breezy but some potential storms will be present on Thursday and a little on Friday morning in the region.

“A warm and breezy Wednesday is expected before storm chances ramp up on Thursday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible mainly along and west of I-35. Storm chances will push east overnight, and exit North and Central Texas by sunrise Friday. Precipitation free conditions return on Saturday with highs in the 70s across the region,” NWS Fort Worth said.