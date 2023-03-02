DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set to experience severe weather Thursday night with the main threats being damaging wind, possible tornadoes, and hail as storms develop along a cold front.

Tonight is the night to make sure you’re weather aware and the severe weather could start early in the evening in the region.

“Scattered severe storms are expected across the red shaded area through 6pm. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The unshaded area should be free of severe weather through 5pm. Farther south and east, we can’t totally rule out an isolated thunderstorm may develop, but severe threat should hold off until later this evening,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Parts of the region are under a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A tornado watch is in effect for the yellow shaded areas until 10 PM this evening. Damaging winds up to 75 mph and large hail up to 3 inches will be possible. A few tornadoes will also be possible. Continue to monitor the forecast as we head into this evening!”

Below is a look at the timing of the severe weather in North Texas.

The weather center explained, “Scattered storms may develop during the day, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could become severe. The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards this afternoon and evening.

“This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur. Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued.”

There’s also a Wind Advisory in effect through Friday morning.

“A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 8 PM this evening through 10 AM Friday. Gusty winds behind the cold front will lead to winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects and be careful if driving during the winds,” NWS Fort Worth.

