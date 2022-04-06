DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a windy start to the day for Wednesday in North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North and Central Texas will be under a wind advisory until around noon on Wednesday. Sustained winds from the north will reach around 25-30 mph with gusts possibly up to 50 mph.

The public is advised to secure any loose outdoor objects and to exercise caution when driving lightweight or high-profile vehicles on east-west oriented roads.

