DALLAS (KDAF) — After some storms Thursday night, North Texas is set to see elevated fire weather conditions on Friday as low humidity and gusty winds may promote fire ignition and spread according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

North Texas is under a wind advisory through the afternoon (4 p.m.) with some sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts potentially around 35 mph. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects and exercise caution when driving in lightweight or high-profile vehicles on east-west oriented roads. The center suggests to avoid any activity that could start a fire as winds will help fires spread. “A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North and Central Texas today through 4 PM today. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph can be expected.”

NWS Fort Worth says the threat for wildfires isn’t as high as Thursday, but there will still be an elevated threat for fire starts due to the low relative humidity in the afternoon hours. “In addition, the breezy northwesterly winds will promote the spread of any fire that does develop. Afternoon highs will range from the 60s to lower 70s.”

The center suggests Texans be prepared, have an action plan and be ready to act if necessary. You can contact law/fire departments if you smell smoke or see fire and to check local burn bans or fire danger.

Here’s how you can help prevent wildfires:

Don’t toss lit cigarettes on the ground

Don’t drag tow chains on the ground

Don’t park/drive over tall grass

Don’t leave a campfire unattended

Avoid burning and know if you’re under a burn ban

What will Friday night feel like in North Texas?

NWS Fort Worth reports it will be a cool night in North Texas, “A fairly tranquil night is expected across North and Central Texas as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will remain light, generally below 10 mph under mostly clear skies.”

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, winds will hit 5-10 mph out of the west and the skies wil be mostly clear.