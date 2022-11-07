DALLAS (KDAF) — Though it may look like doom and gloom in North Texas, officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth want to quell any fears about severe weather.

Now that the fog has dissipated, officials say that North Texas will see mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a slight chance of storms for the rest of the day. However, severe weather is not expected this Monday.

“Once the fog dissipates, mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers & a slight chance of storms is in store for the rest of the day. Severe weather is not expected. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #etxwx,” National Weather Service officials said on Twitter.