DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend, North Texas saw some rain and it looks like those storms will taper off later today, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth.

They say the highest rain and storm chances will be more in Central Texas with storms going away in North Texas toward late morning, early afternoon.

If you’re going out, a light jacket may be needed as highs will reach the mid-60s and low 70s.

The service tweeted, “Showers and thunderstorms continue to shift to the southeast this morning. A few strong storms are still possible with small hail and gusty winds. Highs will reach the mid 60s to low 70s as rain chances continue to taper off and come to an end tonight.”