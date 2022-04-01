DALLAS (KDAF) — Will it rain in North Texas Friday night? Well, the short answer is yes. Before we dive more into that, let’s check out the full Friday forecast.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be a mainly warm day accompanied by elevated fire danger. “Warm and dry conditions return today with a southeast breeze of 10-20 mph. This will result in elevated fire danger west of I-35. High temperatures will mostly be in the 70s.”

Fast forward to nighttime, scattered showers and a couple of storms will make their way into the region from the northwest. The timing, according to NWS Fort Worth, will be about 7 p.m. for the rain to start. Severe Storms aren’t expected, however, some gusty winds could be present with the rain.

The amount of rain will be light and some locations could even remain dry. Most of the rain will exit the region to the southeast prior to sunrise Saturday morning. “Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms will arrive in North Texas from the northwest this evening and tonight. Severe storms are not expected, but some gusty winds could accompany this activity. All rain should be exiting the area to the east by early Saturday morning.”