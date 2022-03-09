DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas should expect a widespread freeze across the region Saturday morning with some locations seeing temperatures over 20 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Along with this freeze, NWS Fort Worth suggests North Texans hold off on gardening for a bit longer.

Here’s what North Texans can expect with the incoming freeze according to NWS Fort Worth

Wind chill values in the single digits and teens

Be mindful and limit time spent out in the cold

Stay indoors if at all possible

Keep flammables away from space heaters

Take care and protect your plants

“A widespread freeze is expected Friday night as low temperatures fall into the upper teens and 20s. Some locations will see low temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal. North winds around 10 to 15 mph will result in wind chills in the single digits and teens,” NWS Fort Worth reports.