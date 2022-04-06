DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the first Wednesday of the month and for cities around Texas that means outdoor warning siren systems could be tested.

So, if around lunchtime you hear a siren go off, it’s more than likely a test from your local emergency management team.

Two cities have announced they are testing their warning systems: Plano will be testing their system at noon on Wednesday and urge the public to be aware and not call 911 if you hear it. Fort Worth will also be testing their outdoor warning siren system at 1 p.m.