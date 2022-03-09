FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you’re in Fort Worth at around 1 p.m. you may hear a siren; however, this is no cause for alarm.

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter, “🚨The weekly test of the #FortWorth Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for 1PM TODAY.🚨 See⬇️ for a refresher on why the sirens are sounded when it’s not a test.📢 #dfwwx”

In the event that it is not a test, here are the reasons why the alarm would be going off:

  • Tornado warning or confirmed rotation
  • Winds in excess of 70 mph
  • Reports of hail 1.5 inches or more in diameter
  • Chemical spill or emergency

If you would like to receive alerts to your phone via text or call, or to your email address, register by going to fortworthtexasalerts.gov.