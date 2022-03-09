FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you’re in Fort Worth at around 1 p.m. you may hear a siren; however, this is no cause for alarm.

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter, “🚨The weekly test of the #FortWorth Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for 1PM TODAY.🚨 See⬇️ for a refresher on why the sirens are sounded when it’s not a test.📢 #dfwwx”

In the event that it is not a test, here are the reasons why the alarm would be going off:

Tornado warning or confirmed rotation

Winds in excess of 70 mph

Reports of hail 1.5 inches or more in diameter

Chemical spill or emergency

If you would like to receive alerts to your phone via text or call, or to your email address, register by going to fortworthtexasalerts.gov.