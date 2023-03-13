DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s only March, we know that you’ve been hard at work so far this year and you deserve to add some more naps into your life. You’ll be surprised at just how much better you may feel once you take the time to get some extra shut-eye.

Monday, March 13 is National Napping Day! Don’t let your boss give you too much to do today and take some extra time during your break to get some extra sleep, especially since we lost an hour over the weekend.

NationalToday said, “Ever feel jet-lagged after daylight savings? March 13 is National Napping Day and it’s the perfect day to help you recuperate from the “spring forward.” Don’t doze off as I tell you this, I promise this won’t be a snooze fest!

“Napping is actually scientifically proven to be better for you than coffee or energy drinks. So now you can feel less guilty about enjoying this not so guilty pleasure. You may have lost that extra hour in the day but you can feel like you caught up on some sleep by celebrating the day in style.”

In order to help you out we checked out Yelp’s list of the best places for napping around Dallas:

Minute Suites

King Spa & Sauna

Capital One Lounge

Spa Castle

Good Coworking – South Dallas

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria

Vonlane

Common Desk – Granite Park

American Airlines Admirals Club DFW

Magnolia Dallas Downtown

Don’t be nervous about napping, we checked out a report from Sleep Foundation to share with you the benefits and some tips about the activity of napping.

Benefits:

Counter daytime drowsiness

Boost workplace performance

Physical performance boost after a nap

Lower risk of cardiovascular problems

Relieved stress

Lowered risk of aneurysms

Tips:

Best nap length: 20-30 minutes

Nap before 3 p.m. or at least 8 or more hours before bedtime

Find a cool, quiet and dark place (or just your bedroom)

Set alarms

Consider drinking caffeine before napping