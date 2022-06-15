DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas saw temperatures either flirt with or reach into the triple digits on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday will be more of the same however, it’ll be accompanied by some haze.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Thursday afternoon will see some winds from the south, mostly clear skies, and temperatures in the high 90s reaching into the triple-digits in some places, and some hazy conditions.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Thursday afternoon will be hazy thanks to the presence of Saharan dust overhead. Otherwise, highs will be in the 90s to around 101, with heat indices in the mid 90s to around 102.”

Before the hazy Thursday afternoon, Wednesday night into the morning, according to the center, will be, “…warm and humid with south winds 10-15 mph under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be in the 70s region-wide.”

NWS Fort Worth