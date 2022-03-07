DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re at or nearby Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, you may be asking yourself, why is there smoke at the airport? The airport says, “Don’t worry, we’re training.”

“There are exercises at the DFW Fire Training Research Center being conducted this week! Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke or flames during training hours,” DFW Airport tweeted out on Monday morning.

The airport wants the public to not be alarmed if they see smoke coming from the airport, it’s from their Fire Training Research Center. When training is underway, people will see black smoke as a result of the training fires.

DFW Airport has fire training scheduled all throughout March:

March 7-9 – 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

March 10 – 8:00 am-4:00 pm

March 11 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

March 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

March 15-18 – 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

March 21-25 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

March 28-30 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

March 31 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

You can learn more about their fire training here.