The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In 2011, Dallas solidified a Guinness World record during Thanksgiving activities.

During the 44th Capital One Bank Dallas YMCA Turkey trot, 661 people dressed up as Turkeys during the event.

The event 11 years later is still a Thanksgiving tradition in Dallas. All proceeds from the Turkey Trot go directly towards the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. The proceeds are then used for programs and initiatives in the community.

READ: Get ready for one of the largest Thanksgiving events in the country

The race is set to take place this year as well, on Nov. 23. As usual, runners and attendees are able to dress up in their favorite Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

Watch a throwback video from the event 11 years ago below:

CREDIT: YMCA of Metro Dallas